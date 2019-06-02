10 Mudrooms That Are Ready for Summer
These stylish spaces are well-equipped for beach towels, tennis rackets and other warm-weather gear
Summer is almost here. And with it come flip-flops, rackets, goggles, damp towels, fishing equipment, hats, bikes — the kinds of things that can wind up in unruly piles if we don’t have designated spots for them. Here are 10 mudrooms that are ready to catch and organize that equipment as soon as it enters the house. Check them out to see if they spark any solutions for your summer entryway.
2. Farmhouse Style That Can Take a Beating
In this Massachusetts farmhouse by Liz Caan & Co., a slate floor can stand up to heavy traffic and even bicycles. Extensive cabinetry holds coats, bags, dog leashes, shoes and boots, while a long bench provides a good spot to place bags on the way into the house.
3. Sundress Inspiration on Long Island
This mudroom in Bridgehampton, New York, feels as if it were inspired by a preppy-chic outfit worn to a polo match. The summery greens and white stripes create an inviting back entry, with plenty of space to pause and get organized. Lucy Interior Design outfitted it beautifully with the necessary hooks, baskets and bench.
4. Brightened With Bold Blue
Cobalt lockers and a hexagonal tile floor inject this mudroom on Massachusetts’ Cape Cod by Thread Art and Design with revved-up beach color. Each family member gets a landing zone in the form of a locker cubby, while hooks and three large baskets provide storage for all things summer. Find a place to keep hats, caps and visors handy to protect you from the strong summer sun.
5. Classic Cape Cod Cottage Activities
Cape Cod is a great place to hit the beach, play tennis or badminton and take the dog for a walk. It’s also a spot to enjoy outdoor space. Gable Building built cubbies into this Cape Cod cottage mudroom with space designated for things that get shuffled between indoors and out — hurricane lanterns, candles and outdoor pillows.
6. Mudroom-Laundry Combo in Toronto
Summer is a time when it’s especially handy to have a combination mudroom-laundry room. Beach towels and sweaty socks, T-shirts and sports uniforms can go straight into the machines. In this Toronto mudroom, Square Footage included a big bonus — a station to wash the dog after a swim or a walk on a hot day.
7. Many Hooks in Massachusetts
We’ve seen a lot of useful bins, benches and cubbies already. But another smart element the pros at Pinney Designs added to this mudroom on Boston’s South Shore is hooks galore. Each cubby has three sets of double hooks, which come in extra-handy during summer when there are extra bags, wet towels, caps and sports equipment.
8. Smart Shoe Storage in Florida
In this Florida vacation home designed by Lischkoff Design Planning, special shoe drawers maximize the space under the bench. They are especially useful for preventing a bunch of mismatched flip-flops from piling up.
9. Fishing-Ready on a New Hampshire River
Of course, summer isn’t all about swimming and racket sports. This riverside mudroom by Fiorentino Group Architects is outfitted with ceiling fishing rod racks, room to organize and store tackle and other fishing gear, and an antique bucket for paddles and oars.
10. Simple Beachy Setup
A lot of the mudrooms shown are roomier than average and tricked out with built-ins. If you’re not up for such an involved project, it’s pretty simple to get some of the same functions in a small alcove, closet or blank space near a door in your house. This home in Tampa, Florida, by Tracey Rapisardi Design makes do with the cutest coat rack in the world and a trio of stools perfect for setting bags on while getting organized.
Summer colors enliven this mudroom in the Hamptons area of New York by Bartolomei & Co. Interior Design. Hooks provide space for hats, visors and beach towels, while a shelf up top holds beach towels, beach bags and other supplies. Beadboard walls and a striped cushion make it a cozy nook to escape to with a book when there’s a full house.