10 Mudrooms That Are Ready for Summer

Houzz Contributor. Hi there! I live in a 1940s cottage in Atlanta that I'll describe as "collected." I got into design via Landscape Architecture, which I studied at the University of Virginia.

Summer is almost here. And with it come flip-flops, rackets, goggles, damp towels, fishing equipment, hats, bikes — the kinds of things that can wind up in unruly piles if we don’t have designated spots for them. Here are 10 mudrooms that are ready to catch and organize that equipment as soon as it enters the house. Check them out to see if they spark any solutions for your summer entryway.