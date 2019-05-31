Kitchen of the Week: Cherry Cabinets and 2 Islands Wow in Indiana

As full-time academic physicians who also practice international medicine, George and Tania Rodgers keep a busy schedule that often has them on the road. So when they come home to their secluded contemporary home tucked into the woods of Georgetown, Indiana, they want a place where they can relax and entertain friends. But their existing kitchen was a crowded space that didn’t inspire enthusiasm. “The kitchen is the room in the house where I spend the most time when I’m home,” Tania says. “It’s where I unwind and it’s our together time.”



The Rodgers hired sister designers Mary Culbertson and Susan Haggblom, whom they had worked with on other projects in their home. Their new kitchen has an organized layout with a second island and gorgeous cherry and bird’s-eye maple cabinets that reflect the couple’s love of nature and natural materials.