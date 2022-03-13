8 Tips to Get Your Early-Spring Garden Ready for the Season

Your Garden Is Stirring — Here’s What to Do in February

New Year, New Landscape — What to Do in Your January Garden

Yes, You Can Enjoy Your Yard in December! Here's How

Enjoy the Peak of Spring Gardening — Here’s What to Do in May

You May Never Have to Buy These Plants Again

Houzz Editor; landscape designer and former garden editor for Sunset Magazine and in-house designer for Sunset's Editorial Test Garden. Her garden designs have been featured in the Sunset Western Garden Book of Landscaping, Sunset Western Garden Book of Easy-Care Plantings (cover), Inhabitat, and POPSUGAR.

Houzz Editor; landscape designer and former garden editor for Sunset Magazine and in-house designer for Sunset's Editorial Test Garden. Her garden designs have been featured in the Sunset Western Garden Book of Landscaping, Sunset Western Garden Book of Easy-Care Plantings (cover), Inhabitat, and POPSUGAR.

With the first day of spring just around the corner, many of us are eager to jump into the new season. There may still be snow on the ground where you live — in which case, save this list for later — but gardeners in many areas can get started now with post-winter cleanup and getting gardens ready for spring. Read on to see how to salvage plants, when to cut back to encourage new growth and a surprising reason why you should wait to mulch beds.